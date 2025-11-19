MEA launches BIMSTEC Young Diplomats Interaction Programme to boost regional cooperation

New Delhi [India], November 19 : The Ministry of External Affairs inaugurated the Annual BIMSTEC Young Diplomats Interaction Programme as part of its ongoing efforts to deepen engagement and capacity-building within the Bay of Bengal region.

The initiative, launched at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS) in the national capital on Tuesday and organised by the MEA, brings together 14 young diplomats from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal and Sri Lanka for a week-long programme, as per a release.

The participating diplomats will be exposed to emerging approaches in geopolitics and geoeconomics, along with key priority areas of cooperation among BIMSTEC member states.

The programme was originally announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, aimed at boosting institutional linkages and strengthening regional cooperation under India's Neighbourhood First and Act East policies.

Earlier, the MEA, in a post on X, also announced the inauguration of the programme to deepen regional partnership among the Bay of Bengal's emerging diplomatic leaders.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a grouping of seven Member States lying in the littoral and adjacent areas of the Bay of Bengal. It is a unique link connecting South Asia with Southeast Asia, with five Members from South AsiaBangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Sri Lankaand two from Southeast AsiaMyanmar and Thailand. The BIMSTEC region brings together 1.7 billion people - 22 per cent of the world population - with a combined GDP of USD 5 trillion.

