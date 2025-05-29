MEA refutes Bangladesh's allegation "Indian media delegitimises transitional leadership"

New Delhi [India], May 29 : The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday refuted Bangladesh's chief adviser Mohammad Yunus's claims that "Indian media delegitimises transitional leadership."

Speaking in a weekly briefing on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal dismissed Bangladesh's accusations of Indian interference as an attempt to deflect attention from internal issues.

"As far as the government there is concerned, the responsibility for law and order and governance issues lies entirely with that government," Jaiswal said.

"When statements of this sort come, it seems like you want to deflect in another direction from your own challenges related to governance there and to blame others by saying that these extraneous issues caused by others are the reason for these problems does not solve the issue," he added.

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, alleged that external factors, including India, might be behind efforts to destabilise the country.

Yunus stated that there were "relentless efforts to destabilise Bangladesh" both internally and externally, leading to a "war-like situation."

Sharing some links of articles on X, Yunus wrote, "these articles are part of a coordinated disinformation campaign propagated by segments of the Indian right-wing media aiming to delegitimise Bangladesh's transitional leadership."

The MEA spokesperson also urged Bangladesh to hold an inclusive, free, and fair election at an early date to ascertain the people's will and mandate.

Jaiswal stated, "On Bangladesh, we have articulated our position very clearly, as far as elections in Bangladesh are concerned, and we have done so consistently. Bangladesh needs to ascertain the will and mandate of the people by holding an inclusive, fair and free election at an early date."

Yunus has announced plans to hold elections between December 2025 and June 30, 2026, and has assured that he will not stay in power beyond that date.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has expressed unease over the continuation of the interim government and has demanded that elections be held by December this year. The political landscape in Bangladesh remains tense, with differing opinions on the election timeline and the role of the interim government.

Local media reported on Thursday that Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman has expressed a desire that national elections be held by December this year, amidst ongoing political unrest and the interim government's failure to announce a clear roadmap for the next parliamentary elections.

Several political parties, including Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), have been demanding parliamentary elections by December. However, the National Citizens Party (NCP), a new party led by students who overthrew Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, wants fundamental reforms before the elections.

Further, Jaiswal noted that India wants a "positive and constructive relationship" with Bangladesh.

"I would like to underline once again that we have approached our issues and our relationship with Bangladesh. We want a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh, one anchored in meeting the aspirations and the interests of the people of both sides," he said.

Regarding recent developments in Bangladesh, including cancelling a USD 180 million defense deal, Jaiswal said, "India and Bangladesh have several defence cooperation initiatives under implementation. Regarding any specific example you asked, I will be glad to revert to you after ascertaining more details on this issue."

On Bangladesh's efforts to build a humanitarian corridor with Myanmar, Jaiswal mentioned that "India follows such developments closely."

Recently, the interim government in Bangladesh proposed the creation of a humanitarian corridor into Myanmar's Rakhine State.

On April 27, Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said Bangladesh's interim government agrees in principle, subject to conditions, to the United Nations' proposal to create a humanitarian corridor through Bangladesh to send aid to Myanmar's Rakhine, Dhaka Tribune reported.

While speaking to reporters at Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 27, Hossain said, "According to the United Nations' proposal, Bangladesh has agreed to allow a humanitarian corridor to Rakhine. It will be a humanitarian passage. However, we have certain conditions. I will not go into details. If the conditions are met, we will certainly assist."

"A large population from Myanmar has taken refuge in our country, and we want to repatriate them. We must do whatever is necessary to facilitate their return," Dhaka Tribune quoted him.

He said that the entire border is under the control of a non-state actor and there is no control of Myanmar's central government there.

"The entire border is now under the control of a non-state actor. There is no control of Myanmar's central government there. Therefore, for our own interests, some form of communication is necessary although we cannot formally communicate with the non-state actor, it will not be possible for us to stay entirely disconnected even if we want to," he said.

Sheikh Hasina was ousted as Prime Minister in a student-led uprising in August last year. Hasina fled to India, and an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus was formed.

