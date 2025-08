MEA says Nimisha Priya's execution postponed, urges to avoid misinformation

New Delhi [India], August 1 : The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday confirmed that Indian national Nimisha Priya's execution in Yemen has been postponed, urging the public and media to stay away from unverified reports and misinformation circulating on the case.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the government is providing all possible assistance to Priya and her family, working closely with local authorities and friendly governments to resolve the issue.

During the weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded to ANI's question, saying, "This is a sensitive matter. The Government of India has been extending all possible assistance in the case. As a result of our concerted efforts, the sentencing has been postponed. We continue to follow the matter closely and provide all possible assistance."

The execution, initially scheduled for July 16, was postponed following diplomatic interventions and negotiations led by the Indian government.

Jaiswal clarified that reports claiming her death sentence has been completely overturned are incorrect. "We are also in touch with some friendly governments on the issue... Reports claiming that there have been certain developments are incorrect. Please wait for an update from us. We urge all sides to stay away from misinformation," he said.

Nimisha Priya, a 37-year-old nurse from Kerala, was convicted of murdering her business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi, in 2017. She was sentenced to death in 2020, with the verdict upheld by Yemen's Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023.

On July 17, Jaiswal had also noted that the Indian government had appointed a lawyer to assist Priya's family in navigating the complex legal process under Yemen's Sharia law. The government has also arranged regular consular visits and continues to engage with local authorities and other nations to find a favourable solution.

"The Government of India has been extending all possible legal and consular support, including trying to secure more time for the family to reach a mutually agreeable resolution with the other party," he said.

Priya, a nurse from Kerala, has been facing the death penalty in Yemen after being convicted of murder. Her family and various organisations have been seeking clemency through diplomatic and legal channels.

