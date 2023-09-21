MEA Secretary (ER) Dammu Ravi leads Indian delegation at 18th Asia Cooperation Dialogue Ministerial Meeting

New York [US], September 21 : Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary of Economic Relations (ER) Dammu Ravi on Thursday led the Indian delegation at the 18th Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Ministerial Meeting held in New York on the sidelines of UNGA78.

The meeting saw the adoption of the Bahrain Declaration and the ACD Chair was transferred from Bahrain to Iran.

On Saturday, the MEA Secretary (ER) addressed the Valedictory Session of the 2023 United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) South Asia Conference in New Delhi.

He touched upon issues related to commercial arbitration, Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS), digital economy, MSME and access to credit, commercial mediation and commercial arbitration.

Ravi also spoke on how India could progress to make itself a hub for international arbitration.

Earlier, Damu Ravi met Meg Kinnear, the Secretary General of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), and the Vice President of the World Bank in the national capital.

The two discussed various issues including investment treaties, arbitration, Investor–State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) reforms among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor