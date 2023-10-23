MEA Secy Kumar meets IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, discusses peaceful use of nuclear science, tech

New Delhi [India], October 23 : Ministry of External Affairs, Secretary (East), Saurabh Kumar met the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on Monday and discussed various issues of mutual interest, including the strengthening of cooperation between India and the IAEA.

The two leaders also held discussions on Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific and the role of the IAEA in promoting peaceful use of nuclear S&T in areas such as energy, health, food and agriculture.

In a post on social media platform X, the official spokesperson of MEA, Arindam Bagchi wrote, "Secy (East) @AmbSaurabhKumar met DG @iaeaorg @rafaelmgrossi in New Delhi today."

"Discussions covered various issues of mutual interest, including the role of IAEA in promoting peaceful use of nuclear S&T in areas such as energy, health, food and agriculture; strengthening of cooperation between India and IAEA; nuclear non-proliferation," he added.

"They also discussed regional issues, including Ukraine, JCPOA and Indo-Pacific."

The IAEA Director General arrived in India on an official visit on Monday.

"A warm welcome to DG @iaeaorg @rafaelmgrossi as he arrives on his first visit to India as Director-General of IAEA. His visit will further strengthen India-IAEA ties across diverse sectors," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote on 'X'.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also met International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi. The two discussed the developmental significance of nuclear energy and exchanged views on non-proliferation and international cooperation.

"Good to see my friend DG @iaeaorg @rafaelmgrossi today. I congratulated him on his reappointment. Discussed the developmental significance of nuclear energy. Also exchanged views on non-proliferation and international cooperation. India will always be a strong and reliable partner of IAEA," the EAM wrote on 'X'.

The IAEA is a centre for cooperation in the nuclear field and seeks to promote the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear technologies, as per the IAEA's official website.

Grossi assumed office as the IAEA's sixth Director General on December 3, 2019. In September 2023, the IAEA's 67th General Conference approved by acclamation his reappointment to serve a second four-year term of office starting December 3, 2023.

Grossi is a diplomat with almost 40 years of experience in the fields of non-proliferation and disarmament. In 2013, he was appointed Ambassador of Argentina to Austria and Argentine Representative to the IAEA and other Vienna-based international organisations, according to the IAEA website.

Meanwhile, India has been a founding member of the IAEA since 1957. The country has served on the IAEA's Board of Governors since its inception.

Other members include Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, Russia, the UK and the US.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor