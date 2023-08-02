MEA Secy Sanjay Verma meets Moldovan Dy PM and his delegation, says ties set to "consolidate going forward"

New Delhi [India], August 2 : Secretary (West) Ministry of External Affairs, Sanjay Verma on Tuesday met Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and his delegation as both sides welcomed the opening of Moldovan Embassy in New Delhi.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the MEA Secretary said that the bilateral relations between India and Moldova are set to consolidate going further.

"Privilege to interact with H.E. Mr Vladimir Bolea, Dy PM & Minister of Agriculture of Moldova. We welcome the opening of the Moldovan Embassy in New Delhi. Bilateral relations are set to consolidate going forward. @nicupopescu @MoldovaMFA @MEAIndia @eoiromania," he tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, a meeting between the Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture & Food Industries of Moldova, Vladimir Bolea was held at Krishi Bhawan in the national capital.

Welcoming the Moldovan Deputy PM and his delegation, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje mentioned the 31 years of close and friendly diplomatic relations between India and Moldova.

"She expressed her happiness on the opening of the Moldovan Resident Mission in New Delhi. The Indian Minister also mentioned the declaration of the year 2023 as International Years of Millets (IYOM) by the United Nations on the proposal from Govt. of India and highlighted the benefits of millets for health as well as the environment," an official release of Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare read.

Both Ministers emphasised the possibilities for increased bilateral agricultural commodity trade and strengthened bilateral agricultural cooperation through knowledge and technology exchange.

Furthermore, Vladimir Bolea congratulated India on becoming the 5th largest economy and also for India’s G20 Presidency.

"He proposed signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation between the two countries in the field of Agriculture which would provide an institutional mechanism for cooperation between the two countries," the release added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor