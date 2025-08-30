MEA Secy (West) participates in valedictory function of UN Women Military Officers course

New Delhi [India], August 30 : Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, on Saturday, said that MEA Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal attended the valedictory function of the UN Women Military Officers course, hosted by Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping.

Jaiswal said that the function saw participation of women officers from 15 partner countries of the Global South.

In a post on X, MEA said, "India - a committed partner for UN Peacekeeping; Women, Peace & Security agenda; and perspectives of Global South. Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal attended the valedictory function of the UN Women Military Officers course, hosted by Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping India, that saw participation of women officers from 15 partner countries of Global South along with 12 Indian officers."

India- a committed partner for UN Peacekeeping; Women, Peace & Security agenda; and perspectives of Global South. Secretary (West) @Tanmaya_lal attended the valedictory function of the UN Women Military Officers course, hosted by @CUNPKIndia, that saw participation of women… pic.twitter.com/0KEsMZ9rjJ — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 30, 2025

United Nations Peacekeeping works to ensure women's priorities are central to peace and security decisions at all levels. To achieve this goal, they address social, cultural and political barriers and protection risks that limit women's full participation in achieving and sustaining peace.

Their work is guided by the Secretary-General's Action for Peacekeeping Initiative (2018), and his Call to Action "Women Transforming Peace and Security" (2020), which reaffirm that women's full, equal and meaningful participation in peace processes, political solutions and peace operations, as well as gender-responsive efforts, are essential for effective peacekeeping.

Earlier on August 20, India's Charge d'Affaires at the United Nations, Eldos Mathew Punnoos, highlighted that India was one of the first nations to address the issue of deplorable crimes against women by contributing in the Secretary General's Trust Fund.

#IndiaAtUN Cd’A @eldosmp delivered 🇮🇳’s statement at the @UN Security Council Open Debate on Conflict-related Sexual Violence today. @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/TKS5gylXyA — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) August 19, 2025

"Mr. President, the Secretary General's Trust Fund in support of victims of sexual exploitation and abuse is an important resource which should be further strengthened. India was among the first nations to contribute to this fund and remains committed to supporting such victims," he said.

"Our dedication to the cause can be seen from the fact that in November 2017, a voluntary compact was reached between the UN Secretary-General and the Government of India on commitment to eliminate sexual exploitation and abuse in peacekeeping, humanitarian and development work," he added.

He further said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India joined the circle of leadership on the prevention of and response to sexual exploitation and abuse in United Nations operations, which underscores its seriousness towards the issue.

