MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi passes on baton to Randhir Jaiswal

New Delhi [India], January 3 : The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi passed on the baton to Randhir Jaiswal, who assumed the charge as official MEA spokesperson on Wednesday.

In a social media post on X, Bagchi said, "The baton passes on! Shri Randhir Jaiswal assumes charge as the Official Spokesperson of @MEAIndia as Shri Arindam Bagchi proceeds on overseas assignment."

In the weekly press briefing on December 29, Bagchi said in while addressing media, "This is the last presser, weekly presser of the Ministry of External Affairs for this year. So let me wish you a very happy new year and all the best for 2024. This also happens to be my last weekly press conference as the spokesperson. So thank you all for being with us. And from next time onwards, have the privilege of Shri Randhir Jaiswal, who will be taking this role."

Earlier in October, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi was appointed India's next Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva.

A 1995-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Bagchi is an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Bagchi took over as spokesperson in March 2021. His tenure was eventful as it spanned the COVID-19 pandemic, the standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, India hosting the G20 Summit in September this year and the increased pace of India's engagements with various partners.

Moreover, the new MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal previously served as consul general in New York in July 2020 and was praised by the diaspora members for being actively involved in the repatriation of Indian Americans during COVID-19 pandemic and how the diplomat exports and the mission adjusted to the unprecedented global health crisis.

Jaiswal, an officer of the 1998 batch of the Indian Foreign Service, will succeed the current spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi.

Jaiswal has served in Portugal, Cuba, South Africa and at India's permanent mission to the UN in New York.

