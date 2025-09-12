MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal's welcome in Bhojpuri for Maurituis PM in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12 : External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal spoke in Bhojpuri to welcome Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam and his accompanying delegation in Varanasi.

The MEA spokesperson posted a short video clip on his X post in which he is heard saying "Sabnike, Banaras ke Ganga ghat se, Assi Ghat se pranaam. Khaaskar humni ke parivaar jo Mauritius mein rahela, unko pranaam. Aaj ke dinwa, Mauritius Bharat ke rishte mein vishesh dinwa (Greetings to everyone from the Ganga ghats of Banaras, from Assi Ghat. Especially, greetings to our family living in Mauritius. Today is a special day in the relationship between Mauritius and India)."

The caption of Jaiswal's video clip in which he is seen speaking against the backdrop of the Ganges in Hindi read "India - Mauritius relations: A new chapter. Listen in Bhojpuri!"

भारत - मॉरीशस रिश्ते में एक नया अध्याय। सुनिए भोजपुरी में ! 🇮🇳 🇲🇺 pic.twitter.com/CFIVpmKxMK — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 11, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

On Thursday, PM Narendra Modi in his statement during the Joint Press Statement with Prime Minister of Mauritius said, "Centuries ago, our culture and traditions travelled from India to Mauritius, and became a part of everyday life there. Just like the eternal flow of Maa Ganga in Kashi, the continuous stream of Indian culture has enriched Mauritius."

He added that, "Today, when we are welcoming friends from Mauritius in Kashi, it is not just a formality but a spiritual union. That is why I proudly say that India and Mauritius are not just partners but a family."

According to scholars, through the migration of indentured labourers from northern regions of India, particularly Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the Bhojpuri-speaking community was brought to Mauritius in the 19th century as part of the British colonial indentured labour system. The community has since then flourished within Mauritian society.

Incidentally, earlier this year in March during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Mauritius to attend the National Day celebrations, the MEA spokesperson addressed mediapersons in Bhojpuri.

Meanwhile, the Mauritius PM, who arrived in India on September 9, witnessed the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi yesterday, experiencing what he described as a sacred connection with the Holy Ganga.

In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the significance of the moment, stating, "Experiencing the sacred connect with the Holy Ganga. PM @Ramgoolam_Dr of Mauritius witnessed Ganga Aarti at Varanasi today. This spiritual experience symbolises the timeless bonds of faith and tradition that bind India and Mauritius."

He arrived in Varanasi on September 9 and was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour, received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Mauritian counterpart in Varanasi.

During bilateral discussions, both leaders reviewed the full spectrum of cooperation, with particular focus on development partnership and capacity building. They also explored opportunities for collaboration in health, education, science and technology, energy, infrastructure, as well as in emerging domains such as renewable energy, digital public infrastructure, and the blue economy.

The visit builds upon the momentum of PM Modi's State Visit to Mauritius in March 2025, during which the relationship was elevated to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

As a close maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region, Mauritius remains central to India's MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region) vision and Neighbourhood First policy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor