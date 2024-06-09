MEA thanks leaders of Middle Eastern countries for congratulating PM-designate Modi on his poll victory

New Delhi [India], June 9 : Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal thanked the leaders of Middle Eastern countries, including Oman and Saudi Arabia for wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral win in the Lok Sabha elections.

The MEA Spokesperson also thanked Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia for the greetings by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

"Thank @KSAmofaEN for the warm greetings extended by HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince & PM of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to PM @narendramodi," he wrote in a post on X.

Jaiswal said that PM Modi conveyed his gratitude and warmth to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, adding that India looks forward to achieving unprecedented heights in bilateral relations in future.

"PM conveys his gratitude and warmth to HRH Crown Prince. Building upon the strong partnership & great momentum in India-Saudi ties in recent years, India looks forward to achieving unprecedented heights in our bilateral relations in the years to come," he added.

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia congratulated PM Modi on his political party's victory on Friday.

"HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulates the Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi on his political party's victory in the general elections," Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Randhir Jaiswal also thanked the foreign minister of Oman for the wishes extended by the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq to PM Modi on winning the 2024 general elections.

The MEA Spokesperson further stressed that India looks forward to working together with the Oman government to further deepen ties.

Sharing a post on X, Jaiswal stated, "Thank @FMofOman for the wishes extended by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to PM @narendramodi on his election victory. PM conveys his gratitude to His Majesty. India looks forward to working together with the government of Oman to further strengthen and deepen our age-old civilizational bonds."

The Sultan of Oman sent a cable of congratulations to PM Modi on winning his third term as Prime Minister of India.

"His Majesty the Sultan has sent a cable of congratulations to Narendra Modi, on the occasion of winning a third term as Prime Minister of the Republic of #India," he said on X.

Earlier today, Randhir Jaiswal thanked the Chinese Foreign Ministry for congratulating Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi on his win in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Jaiswal noted that India will continue to pursue normalisation of ties between the two nations.

In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, "Thank you @MFA_China for congratulating PM @narendramodi on his election victory. Will continue to pursue efforts towards normalisation of India-China ties based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity.

"Jaiswal's statement came after China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 5 extended wishes to Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, the BJP, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on their election victory in the Lok Sabha elections, adding that they are looking forward to a "healthy and stable" China-India relationship.

Coming to India's election results, the counting of votes of the Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats. Combining the numbers of BJP ally parties, the number went comfortably above the halfway mark needed to form a government.

Narendra Modi is set to be sworn in as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term on June 9, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Friday. Alongside him, members of his council of ministers will also take their oaths on the same day.

Before this announcement, PM-designate Modi met with President Droupadi Murmu and staked his claim to form the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under his leadership.

