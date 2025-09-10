MEA urges Indians to defer travel to Nepal, issues advisory

New Delhi [India] September 10 : The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday issued a travel advisory for Indian citizens in view of the prevailing situation in Nepal.

In its statement, the MEA urged Indians to avoid non-essential travel to Nepal until the situation stabilises. Those already in the country have been advised to remain indoors, avoid stepping out on the streets, and follow all local safety advisories issued by the Nepalese authorities and the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

The ministry also shared emergency contact numbers for assistance. The Embassy of India in Kathmandu can be reached on these contact numbers: +977-980 860 2881 (also available on WhatsApp) and +977-981 032 6134 (also available on WhatsApp).

"Indian citizens presently in Nepal are advised to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution," the MEA statement said.

Meanwhile, the government held a meeting of the Cabinet Committee to discuss developments in Nepal. The meeting was held after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return from his aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

PM Modi said in a post on X that the violence in Nepal is heart-rending and he is anguished that many young people have lost their lives. He said stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to India and urged "brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace".

"On my return from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab today, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security discussed the developments in Nepal. The violence in Nepal is heart-rending. I am anguished that many young people have lost their lives. The stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to us. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace," PM Modi said.

There is unrest in Nepal following anti-government protests and Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has resigned.

Over the past two days, Gen Z demonstrations have escalated sharply, resulting in at least 19 deaths and more than 500 injuries in clashes around the Federal Parliament and other parts of Kathmandu. Demonstrators torched several government buildings, including the parliament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor