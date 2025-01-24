Measles outbreak kills five children in Uganda

Kampala, Jan 24 Uganda's Ministry of Health said that five children have died of measles in the semi-arid northeastern districts of Nabilatuk and Amudat.

Four deaths occurred in Nabilatuk, with one in Amudat, while 11 measles cases were in admission, and five others were in the outpatient department as of Wednesday, the ministry noted in a situation update report issued here.

The ministry confirmed a measles outbreak in Amudat, which borders neighbouring Kenya, on January 6.

"In Nabilatuk, 147 cumulative cases and four deaths were reported with a CFR (case fatality rate) of 2.7 per cent. In Amudat, 47 cumulative measles cases and one death were reported," the report said.

According to the report, the District Task Force in Amudat held its first meeting on January 15 to "mobilise resources for prevention and control of the disease."

Last year, the ministry reported a measles outbreak in 56 districts across the East African country, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the World Health Organisation, Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus. It spreads easily when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. It can cause severe disease, complications, and even death.

Measles can affect anyone but is most common in children.

Measles infects the respiratory tract and then spreads throughout the body. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and a rash all over the body.

Being vaccinated is the best way to prevent getting sick with measles or spreading it to other people. The vaccine is safe and helps the body fight off the virus.

Before the introduction of measles vaccine in 1963 and widespread vaccination, major epidemics occurred approximately every two to three years and caused an estimated 2.6 million deaths each year.

An estimated 1,07,500 people died from measles in 2023 – mostly children under the age of five years, despite the availability of a safe and cost-effective vaccine.

