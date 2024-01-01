Mediation continues for new pause in Israel-Hamas fighting

New Delhi, Jan 1 International mediators are continuing their efforts toward a new pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas, media reports said.

Reports said that a Hamas delegation from Qatar visited Cairo on Friday to discuss an Egyptian three-phase plan proposing renewable ceasefires, a staggered release of hostages for Palestinian prisoners, and ultimately an end to the offensive, sources close to Hamas said.

“Their allies Islamic Jihad said on Saturday that Palestinian factions were in the process of evaluating the proposal and would give a response within days,” media reports said.

Media reports citing unnamed Israeli officials, said that Qatari mediators had told Israel that Hamas was prepared to resume talks on new hostage releases in exchange for a ceasefire.

Netanyahu has said that Hamas had been giving all kinds of ultimatums that Israel does not accept.

“We are seeing a certain shift (but) I don’t want to create an expectation,” the Israeli Prime Minister said.

