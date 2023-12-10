Meenakshi Sheshadri gifts Adrija Sinha her beloved ‘ghungroos’

Mumbai, Dec 10 Bollywood’s timeless beauty Meenakshi Sheshadri, who graced the stage of celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, was left impressed by actress and contestant Adrija Sinha’s performance, and has gifted her ‘ghungroos’ to her.

The show took a nostalgic ride this weekend as it welcomed Meenakshi Sheshadri, known for her work in ‘Jurm’, ‘Ghayal’, ‘Damini’ among others.

The special episode, titled 'Marzi Meenakshi Ki,' marked the celebration of Meenakshi’s illustrious 40-year journey in the film industry.

As a part of this week’s theme, the contestants performed Meenakshi's favourite songs, promising a heartwarming episode with the perfect blend of nostalgia, entertainment, and stunning dance performances.

Adrija, who has been acting the competition with a perfect 30 week after week, took the stage by storm with her thrilling ‘Tandav’ performance on ‘Shiv Tandav Stotram’, with choreographer Aakash Thapa.

Despite not being a classically trained dancer, Adrija flawlessly executed this dance form with such finesse that it left the judges emotional and in awe of her craft.

Complimenting Adrija and Aakash on their act, Meenakshi said: “You embodied the epitome of womanhood in your performance, evoking a desire to dance within me. It’s so difficult to maintain balance and body postures with this kind of choreography, I’m totally impressed.”

“Today, I have got the ghungroos that my guru gifted me, and it’s very special to me; I would like to give those to you. I hope it brings joy to your life. These ghungroos have been instrumental in my achievements, and though many worldwide have expressed interest, I reserved them for someone truly special, like you,” she added.

Meenakshi, who performed Tandav in the film ‘Damini’ revealed that she co-choreographed it with her Odissi Guru.

Judge Farah Khan, who was blown away by the performance, said, “This performance was truly divine; today, I felt as though Lord Shiva himself was present and seated with us, his benevolent hand resting upon your head.”

“You both embodied your roles so seamlessly that I couldn't distinguish between Adrija and Aakash. The real-time effects you showcased, typically seen only in VFX, were remarkable. Adrija, we know you are not a classically trained dancer but even Meenakshi Ma’am couldn’t find any mistakes in your act,” added Farah.

Judge Malaika Arora, who was stunned by the performance stood on the judges panel and said: "It was an electrifying display; your performance exuded incredible strength. The synergy between you and the choreographer was evident as you seamlessly blended together. It's undeniably one of the most polished performances I've ever witnessed."

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor