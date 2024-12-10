Meeting to address breach between Pak's ruling party, coalition inconclusive

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 10 : The first meeting between the Pakistan's ruling party Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and its main ally Pakistan People's Party to address their differences remained inconclusive, and neither party disclosed information on what transpired in the meeting, Dawn reported.

The PPP issued a brief statement of the attendees. The meeting was held at the Governor's Annexe in Punjab House, the Pakistan newspaper reported.

The meeting was held to review the PPP's reservations of its representation in the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) and complains about lack of opportunity in Pakistan's Punjab, which is governed by the PML-N.

As per Dawn, PPP formally expressed its annoyance over the PML-N not taking opinions of its coalition partners while making decisions.

Party leaders expressed annoyance over "hasty legislation" in parliament and told the PML-N representatives that if they wanted continued cooperation from the party, they must not take coalition partners for granted, Dawn reported.

The issue of Internet slowdowns was also discussed, with PPP leaders telling the government that such disruptions were affecting businesses in the country. They warned that if prompt measures were not taken to rectify the situation, future investments, particularly foreign investments, would be at risk.

PPP also raised concerns about the proposed construction of six canals on the Indus River in Pakistan's Punjab's Cholistan area, saying the project would render lands in Sindh "completely barren". They also told PML-N about the ongoing protests in various parts of Sindh against the project, Dawn reported.

A PPP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Dawn that the two sides discussed political and legislative matters, including the contentious issue of water distribution among the provinces. The PPP leaders sought an explanation from the PML-N on where they would source water for the Cholistan canals. The PPP warned that this project may cause a drought-like situation.

Representatives from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan raised concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in their provinces.

Both sides met under an assurance given by Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in a recent meeting with PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to address the PPP's concerns. It was decided that the teams of both parties would hold regular meetings to resolve their differences, Dawn reported.

