Meg Bellamy shares why she felt nervous portraying Kate Middleton in 'The Crown'

Los Angeles, Dec 3 'The Crown' star Meg Bellamy was "nervous" to film the scene where Kate Middleton met Prince William.

The 21-year-old actress stars as Catherine, Princess of Wales, in the hit Netflix series and said that it was daunting filming the scene during which a young Kate catches the eye of her future husband Prince William, now 40, as a student while appearing in a fashion show because it held a lot of "historical significance" in that, her character went on to become the future Queen.

She told E! News: "It was so exciting to wear an iconic outfit that I was aware of. And preparing for the dress was really interesting, with the fittings, so many intricacies and different layers of mesh and ribbons. I was nervous a bit before because it's a scene that I felt had a lot of gravitas in terms of historical significance. But the day of, the director (Erik Richter Strand) made us so comfortable and it was just loads of fun. I'd do it again in a heartbeat."

Before landing the role of a young Kate on 'The Crown', newcomer Bellamy was working at Legoland and was trying to make it in acting on her own without an agent, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She told The Telegraph newspaper, "I had left school and I was working at Legoland, which was the best job ever. I didn't have an agent at the time so I was just doing everything that I could on my own."

"Then in April last year, the opportunity (for 'The Crown') popped up on my Twitter, and at the same time my neighbour sent it to me and told me that I should go for it. She'd just seen it and she thought that I looked like Kate. In the first round of auditions you had to say something about yourself and tell them your height. I told them I was a red brick at Legoland, that was my fun fact," she added.

