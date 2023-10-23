Meghalaya: Indian, Malaysian armies participate in Exercise Harimau Shakti-2023

Umroi (Meghalaya) [India], October 23 : A joint bilateral training exercise "Exercise Harimau Shakti 2023", between the Indian and Malaysian Armies commenced on Monday in Umroi Cantonment, India, informed the Defence PRO of Guwahati.

The Malaysian Army contingent comprised troops from the 5th Royal Battalion of the Malaysian Army. The Indian contingent will be represented by a Battalion of the Rajput Regiment.

The last edition of the Exercise was conducted in Pulai, Kluang, Malaysia in November 2022, a press release said

Exercise Harimau Shakti, scheduled till November 5, 2023, will engage approximately 120 personnel from both sides. It is aimed at enhancing military capability for the conduct of Multi Domain Operations in a sub-conventional scenario. During the exercise, both contingents will establish a Joint Command Post and establish an integrated surveillance grid along with a Joint Surveillance Centre.

Both sides will rehearse the employment of joint forces in jungle/semi-urban/urban environments. In addition, intelligence collection, collation and dissemination drills will also be rehearsed, it added.

The Exercise will also witness the employment of Drones/UAVs and Helicopters. Two sides will also practice casualty management and evacuation drills. Both the contingents will discuss logistics management and practice survival training at the Battalion level.

The training will focus primarily on a high degree of physical fitness, conduct of drills at the tactical level and sharing of best practices with each other. The Exercise will culminate with a 48-hour long validation exercise in a semi-urban area.

"Exercise Harimau Shakti" is aimed to enhance the level of defence cooperation between the Indian Army and the Malaysian Army, which will also foster the bilateral relations between the two nations, the release said.

