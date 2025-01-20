$MELANIA Meme Coin: How to Buy Donald Trump’s Wife Melania Cryptocurrency

The United States President-elect Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump, launched her own cryptocurrency, the $MELANIA meme coin, on January 20 (US local time). After the launch, her husband's $TRUMP meme coin price crashed by 50%. $MELANIA went live on the crypto trading platform Solana. "The Official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now," said Melania Trump in an X post on Sunday.

The Official Melania Meme is live!



You can buy $MELANIA now. https://t.co/8FXvlMBhVf



FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P pic.twitter.com/t2vYiahRn6 — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) January 19, 2025

According to Coinmakerketcap.com, the price of Melania Meme is $10.33, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,014,899,689 USD. Melania Meme is up 41.03% in the last 24 hours.

How To Buy $Melania Meme Coin?

The con is available to purchase directly on the website, which the link of the website was shared by Melania Trump in her X post. To buy $Melania meme coin you need to create an account on Solana Wallet. Next, visit Melania's official website which is melaniameme.com, and click the connect wallet button to link your Solana wallet.

In the next step, purchase a $MELANIA coin by entering your credit card details, as the meme coin is currently available only on credit cards and crypto coins. After purchasing, it will be transferred into your Solana wallet within a few minutes.

Buy $MELANIA Coin Using Cryptocurrency

1. To purchase $MELANIA you will have to buy Solana (SOL) cryptocurrency first.

2. Visit melaniameme.com and click on the "Connect wallet" button to link your wallet.

3. After connecting the Solana wallet, you can purchase the $MELANIA Coin by using crypto coins, which will be transferred into your SOL wallet.