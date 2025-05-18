Meloni hosts trilateral talks between US & EU Amid Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural mass

Rome, May 18 In a significant diplomatic gesture underscoring renewed transatlantic dialogue, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hosted US Vice President J.D. Vance and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for high-level talks in Rome on Sunday.

The meeting, held as a side event to the historic inaugural mass (formerly known as enthronement) of Pope Leo XIV — the first American to hold the papacy — marked a potential turning point in the US-EU relations, with trade, defence, and global security topping the agenda.

Speaking to the press at the opening of the talks, Prime Minister Meloni emphasised the symbolic and strategic importance of the meeting.

“I am proud to host two of the most important leaders representing the US and the European Union. There are many issues to address, many challenges to overcome, but above all, a shared recognition of how vital our transatlantic relationship is — especially for a West that seeks to remain united and influential on the global stage,” said the Italian Prime Minister.

Meloni framed the meeting as a “new beginning” - particularly in the realm of trade, where tensions have persisted in recent years.

While acknowledging that trade negotiations fall under the purview of the European Commission, she highlighted Italy’s role as a facilitator of dialogue.

“Today is about building bridges,” she added.

Meloni has been known as the “Trump whisperer” and was one of the only European leaders present at President Trump’s inauguration. She visited Trump for a bilateral visit in April, where he accepted Italy’s invitation as the venue for trade talks with the European Union.

US Vice President J.D. Vance, representing the Trump administration, echoed Meloni’s spirit of cooperation. Praising the solemnity and unity displayed at Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural Mass, he lauded Italy’s hospitality and reaffirmed the strength of the US-Italy alliance.

“We’re thrilled to be here on such a momentous day. This meeting is not just about resolving disagreements, though we have a few, especially on trade, but also about reaffirming our shared commitments. Europe remains a vital partner for the US, and we hope this dialogue sets the stage for long-term cooperation and mutual advantage,” Vance said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen struck a similarly collaborative tone, pointing to the scale and depth of existing economic ties.

“We already share the largest trade relationship in the world, exceeding $1.5 trillion annually,” she noted.

While recognising that technical negotiations can be complex, “the devil is in the details,” she quipped.

She also expressed optimism that the discussions would yield a balanced and mutually beneficial agreement.

Von der Leyen also raised two critical geopolitical concerns: the war in Ukraine and European defence readiness.

She praised ongoing US-EU coordination on Ukraine and emphasised the need for sustained momentum toward a “just and lasting peace.”

On defence, she highlighted new Commission initiatives to boost military investment among EU member states, stating, “A stronger Europe always means a stronger NATO.”

The trilateral talks, though informal, represent a noteworthy attempt to recalibrate US-EU relations amid a shifting global landscape. That the discussions took place on the margins of Pope Leo XIV’s enthronement only heightened the symbolism: a union of religious tradition and geopolitical renewal.

Separately, it has been communicated that VP Vance met with the Ukrainian President Zelensky for 30 minutes.

A historic informal Trump-Zelensky meeting made front pages when the men met alone in St. Peter’s during Pope Francis’s funeral.

Meanwhile, the Italian Prime Minister Meloni concluded, “This is a first meeting — but we hope it will not be the last.”

