"Memorable Morning in Ahmedabad," PM Modi twets after watching cricket with Aussie PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tweeted a video from Ahmedabad, where he watched the fourth cricket Test match between India and Australia.

The video was a montage of visuals and pictures from the India-Australia Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and PM Modi briefly watched the game on day 1 of the final Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

"A memorable morning in Ahmedabad! More power to the India-Australia friendship," tweeted PM Modi along with the video.

India and Australia are celebrating 75 years of friendship.

The video included the moment where Albanese took a selfie with PM Modi.

After leaving the Narendra Modi Stadium, PM Albanese tweeted, "As two cricket-loving nations, Australia and India share a fierce but friendly rivalry. At the heart of this contest is genuine respect, reflecting the affection and friendship between our people."

"On the field, Australia and India are competing to be the best in the world. Off the field, we are co-operating to build a better world. Prime Minister @narendramodi and I had the honour of opening the fourth test in Gujarat today. Good luck to all the players (but go Australia!)," he added.

Albanese compared the cricket match with the India-Australia ties and said that both countries are cooperating to make a better world as the cricket teams of both countries are competing to be the best in the world.

PM Modi and Albanese handed over Test caps to their respective team captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith.

The two leaders took a round of the biggest stadium in the world before the start of the Test match as the crowd broke into cheers.

PM Modi and his Australian counterpart the Australian PM graced the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad to celebrate '75 years of friendship'.

Meanwhile, PM Modi tweeted, "Cricket, a common passion in India and Australia! Glad to be in Ahmedabad with my good friend, PM @AlboMP to witness parts of the India-Australia Test Match. I am sure it will be an exciting game!"

Both the prime ministers were greeted with loud cheers before the start of the match as they took a lap of honour across the massive sports arena to celebrate 75 years of friendship between India and Australia.

The Australian PM who arrived in India on Wednesday, on the same day participated in Holi celebrations along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhawan in the state capital Gandhinagar."Honoured to celebrate Holi in Ahmedabad, India. Holi's message of renewal through the triumph of good over evil is an enduring reminder for all of us", tweeted Australian PM Anthony Albanese with colourful pictures of Holi celebrations with flowers and colours.

The Australian Prime Minister on the same day visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel accompanied the Australian PM on his visit to the Ashram. During the visit, Albanese took a complete tour of the Ashram.

The Australian PM, upon his arrival in India, tweeted: "An incredible welcome to Ahmedabad, India. The beginning of an important trip for Australia-India relations."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor