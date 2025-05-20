MEPs demand answers from EU on 30th anniversary of Panchen Lama's disappearance

Brussels [Belgium], May 20 : Seven Member of the European Parliament (MEPs) from four different political groups tabled urgent questions to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, pressing for answers about the Panchen Lama's fate and urging the European Union to take a firmer stance in its human rights dialogue with China, the Central Tibetan Administration reported.

"The 11th Panchen Lama turns 36 on 25 April 2025. But where is he? China is answerable to the world." This powerful message was displayed by Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) in a symbolic action marking the birthday of Gedun Choekyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama of Tibet, who has been missing since 1995.

As reported by Central Tibetan Administration, the gesture was part of a broader effort by MEPs to highlight the 30th anniversary of his enforced disappearance and to renew international calls for his release.

The Dalai Lama recognised Gedun Choekyi Nyima in May 1995 as the 11th Panchen Lama, one of Tibetan Buddhism's most revered figures. Just days later, he and his family were taken into custody by Chinese authorities, and he has not been seen in public since.

His disappearance remains one of the most prominent unresolved cases of religious repression in China.

MEPs are calling on the EU to prioritise his case in diplomatic engagements and ensure it is consistently raised in both bilateral and multilateral settings. They stress that the EU must adopt a stronger, coordinated approach to uphold religious freedom and demand accountability from Beijing.

As the EU continues its engagement with China, the fate of the Panchen Lama remains a powerful symbol of the broader struggle for human rights and religious freedom in Tibet.

China took control of Tibet in 1950 as part of what it described as the "peaceful liberation" of the region. The Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fled into exile in India after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. He has called Beijing's control a "cultural genocide", Al Jazeera reported.

Beijing claims he is a dangerous separatist and instead recognises the current Panchen Lama as the highest religious figure in Tibet. The Panchen Lama was installed by the party, as per Al Jazeera.

