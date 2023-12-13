Meta expanding fact-checking to Threads ahead of US, India elections

New Delhi, Dec 13 Meta is expanding its fact-checking programme to Threads platform, as the US and India gear up for general elections next year.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a post that the company is working to extend its fact-checking programme on Threads next year.

“We currently match fact-check ratings from Facebook or Instagram to Threads, but our goal is for fact-checking partners to have the ability to review and rate misinformation on the App. More to come soon,” he informed.

Early next year, the third-party fact-checking partners will be able to review and rate false content on Threads.

“Currently, when a fact-checker rates a piece of content as false on Facebook or Instagram, we extend that fact-check rating to near-identical content on Threads, but fact-checkers cannot rate Threads content on its own,” the company said.

Meta recently gave Instagram and Facebook users more controls, allowing them to decide how sensitive or, if they’re in the US, how much fact-checked content they see on each App.

Consistent with that approach, Meta is also bringing these controls to Threads to give people in the US the ability to choose whether they want to increase, lower or maintain the default level of demotions on fact-checked content in their Feed.

“If they choose to see less sensitive content on Instagram, that setting will also be applied on Threads,” said the company.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor