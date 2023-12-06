Meta to discontinue cross-messaging between Instagram, Facebook

New Delhi, Dec 6 Meta has announced to discontinue cross-app communication chats between Instagram and Facebook Messenger.

The company gave no reason for the move but it may be related to Europe’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) that requires big tech companies to offer interoperability between messaging platforms.

Beginning in mid-December 2023, the users will no longer be able to chat with Facebook accounts on Instagram.

“Once cross-app communication isn’t available, you won’t be able to start new conversations or calls with Facebook accounts from Instagram,” said the company in an update.

“Any existing chats on Instagram that you’ve had with Facebook accounts will become read-only, even if these Facebook accounts are removed from the chat,” Meta added.

It means that you and others with Instagram accounts can’t send new messages in these chats.

Facebook accounts won’t be able to view your Activity Status or whether you’ve seen a message.

“Any existing chats you've had with Facebook accounts won't move to your inbox on Facebook or Messenger. To continue conversations with Facebook accounts, you can start a new chat with them on Messenger or Facebook from your Facebook account,” the company informed.

It’s possible that Meta is disconnecting this service-specific cross-app chatting feature to better prepare for DMA-compliant interoperability within Messenger.

