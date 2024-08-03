Mexican president says US stance on Venezuela elections 'reckless'

Mexico City, Aug 3 Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that the recent US position on Venezuela's elections was "reckless" and renewed his call for the international community to avoid interventionism.

In his daily press conference, the Mexican president said that statements like the one made by the United States on Thursday do not help resolve electoral disputes in Venezuela, Xinhua news agency reported.

"It is reckless," Lopez Obrador said when asked by a journalist whether the statement from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken could worsen the situation in the South American country.

On Thursday, Blinken claimed that opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia received the most votes in the July 28 elections.

The Mexican president reiterated his call for "no interventionism" from the international community and organisations.

Venezuela's National Electoral Council declared Nicolas Maduro as the president-elect on Monday for the 2025-2031 term, following the elections held on July 28.

