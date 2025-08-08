Mexican President slams latest anti-migrant raids in US

Mexico City, Aug 8 Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticised the latest anti-migrant raids in the United States, vowing to protect Mexican nationals staying in the neighbouring country.

"We do not agree with the raids, and we will protect and help our compatriots," the Mexican president said at her daily press conference on Thursday.

Sheinbaum, who has urged efforts for the role of migrants in the US economy to be recognised, has worked to strengthen Mexico's consular service in the US to protect Mexicans deported or detained, including the Mexicans being held at the "Alligator Alcatraz" detention center in the US state of Florida, according to Rutilio Escandon Cadenas, the Mexican general consul in Miami, Florida.

From January 20 to August 1, more than 75,900 Mexicans were repatriated from the US, according to the Mexican government, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier in July, 2025, Sheinbaum condemned US immigration raids targeting migrant workers in farm fields, saying the actions were unjust and would harm the US economy.

"These raids are deeply unfair and will severely damage the US economy," Sheinbaum said during her daily press conference.

Emphasising the significant contributions of both Mexican nationals and other Latino migrants to the US economy, she said, "Without that labor force, California and other states will see their fields go unharvested."

Sheinbaum said that following the raids in California, staff from Mexican consulates are visiting detention centers to determine how many Mexicans may have been detained.

She also announced increased funding for Mexico's consulates in the United States, especially to strengthen legal support for detained nationals. "Our brothers and sisters over there need legal assistance, and we're going to ensure they get it," she said.

