Mexico Mass Shooting: 12 Killed, 20 Injured During Religious Festival in Irapuato (Watch Video)

When gunmen opened fire on a religious event in the central Mexican city of Irapuato overnight, at least 12 people were killed in the Guanajuato, said the state officials on Wednesday. According to the Guanajuato office of the attorney general, 20 additional people were hospitalised due to bullet wounds. One of the deceased was a child, aged 17, as per the information shared by the office. The incident happened during the evening celebration of St. John the Baptist, a Catholic holiday in Mexico, when people were dancing and drinking on the street, reported AP. According to a video that went viral online, individuals fled to seek cover and avoid the bullets as soon as the shooting began.

Lo que ocurrió en Irapuato, Guanajuato, no fue un simple hecho de inseguridad, es terrorismo en su máxima expresión.



The horrific shooting at Irapuato was denounced by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who also said that an investigation was underway. "It is very unfortunate what happened. An investigation is underway," Sheinbaum stated.



Before the horrific shooting, a fictitious video that was making the rounds on social media purportedly showed people dancing on a housing complex patio while background music played. The video's authenticity is unclear.



For many years, Guanajuato has been among Mexico's most violent areas. A shooting that targeted a party hosted by the state's Catholic Church in May claimed the lives of at least seven individuals. In addition to being a bustling business centre and the location of well-known tourist attractions, Guanajuato has a reputation for being one of Mexico's most violent areas, where criminal organisations battle for routes to sell drugs and carry out other crimes. According to government statistics, there were over 3,000 documented murders last year.



Since 2006, drug trafficking has been a major factor in criminal violence in Mexico, which has led to over 120,000 missing persons and almost 480,000 fatalities. The feud between the Jalisco New Generation cartel and the Santa Rosa de Lima gang is mostly responsible for the carnage.