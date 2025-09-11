Mexico Tanker Blast: 3 Killed, 70 Injured in Gas Tanker Truck Explosion on Mexico City Highway Overpass (Watch)

At least three people were killed and over 70 were injured in a gas tanker blast that took place on a Mexico City highway overpass on Wednesday, September 11. Injured victims were waiting for help on the road with burns and torn clothing, according to the news agency AP. The gasoline-filled truck exploded and burned several other vehicles, resulting in a massive fireball near a highway overpass.

The tanker truck was carrying 49,500 litres of gasoline on a highway after the accident, with flames and smoke billowing over the south of the capital.

Mayor Clara Brugada termed the incident an “emergency” an explosion burned nearly 30 vehicles and left 19 of those injured in grave condition, including the truck driver. Among those injured were a baby and a 2-year-old child.

Prosecutors were investigating, but it appeared that the truck exploded after it tipped over on the highway, said Brugada. “This is a horrible accident,” the mayor said at the site of the explosion.

The gas tanker had the logo of the energy business Silza on its side. however, the company denied that it was their vehicle, reported AP. The company did not respond to the email sent by the news agency. Later in the night, Mexico’s environmental ministry said in a statement that Silza didn’t have updated insurance paperwork required to transport gas because its application was rejected.

