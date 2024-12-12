Mexico to defend sovereignty, equal status no matter who US picks as ambassador: President

Mexico, Dec 12 Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her administration will defend the country's sovereignty regardless of who the United States picks as ambassador to Mexico, following the latest appointment by US President-elect Donald Trump.

"With this ambassador or any other, we will defend our sovereignty and equal status," the President said during her usual press conference at the National Palace on Wednesday.

Sheinbaum added she was "convinced there is going to be agreement, and they should know that we are always going to defend Mexico and make it proud without subordinating ourselves to the needs of the United States alone."

She reiterated the importance of making progress in the bilateral agenda, including combating arms trafficking from the United States into Mexico, reports Xinhua news agency.

Trump announced on Tuesday evening through his Truth Social network that his ambassador to Mexico will be retired colonel Ronald Johnson, a former CIA officer and Army Special Forces officer who served as ambassador to El Salvador during Trump's first term.

According to Trump, Johnson "will work closely with our great Secretary of State Nominee, Marco Rubio, to promote our Nation's security and prosperity through strong America First Foreign Policies."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor