Mexico, US in formal talks on bilateral issues, says Mexican Prez Sheinbaum

Mexico City, Jan 23 Mexico and the US have started formal talks on bilateral issues, such as immigration and security, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said.

The talks began Tuesday after the newly-appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio telephoned his Mexican counterpart, Juan Ramon de la Fuente, said the president on Wednesday.

"It was a very good, very cordial conversation," Sheinbaum said during her usual morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City.

"They talked about immigration issues and security issues," she said, adding that contrary to the speculation "that there is no communication (between the two governments), yesterday it was formally established."

Rubio's first call as secretary of state "was to Mexico," stressed the president, "and it was a very cordial call, the foreign minister (De la Fuente) informed me yesterday."

In a statement published Wednesday, Rubio outlined his department's priorities, with immigration topping the list, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since his reelection campaign, US President Donald Trump has threatened to take a tough stance on the flow of undocumented migrants and drug trafficking, and on his first day in office he signed a slew of executive orders that directly impact Mexico, including ending the so-called CBP One™ Mobile Application program that offered migrants a way to schedule an asylum hearing with US immigration authorities without having to travel to the border.

Trump also reinstated an immigration policy from his first term known as "Remain in Mexico," which forces asylum seekers to stay in Mexico while their case makes its way through US immigration courts.

