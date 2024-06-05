Mexico: Woman Mayor assassinated hours after nation elects first female president

Cotija [Mexico], June 5 : In a tragic turn of events, Mayor of Cotija in Michoacan state, Yolanda Sanchez Figueroa, was fatally shot on Monday, just hours after Mexico celebrated the historic election of Claudia Sheinbaum as its first female president, CNN reported.

Sanchez Figueroa, accompanied by her bodyguard, was returning home from a gym when assailants in a white van opened fire, leaving both victims seriously injured and later they both died at the hospital. The state attorney general's office confirmed the devastating loss and immediately initiated an investigation into the heinous crime.

The news of Sanchez Figueroa's untimely death cast a shadow over the landmark victory of Claudia Sheinbaum, who secured a landslide win in the presidential race. Sheinbaum's triumph marked a significant milestone in Mexico's political landscape, challenging the entrenched patriarchal norms in a country plagued by gender-based violence and femicide. Despite the jubilation surrounding Sheinbaum's historic win, the nation grappled with the grim reality of widespread violence that marred the electoral process.

Throughout the election season, political candidates faced relentless attacks from criminal organisations, resulting in numerous casualties. The unprecedented levels of violence underscored the challenges ahead for Sheinbaum as she prepares to assume office on October 1, succeeding President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. While Lopez Obrador's administration made strides in alleviating poverty through progressive social welfare programmes, the incoming president inherits a nation plagued by rampant gang-led violence and a pervasive culture of impunity.

Mexico's soaring homicide rate and alarming rates of disappearances remain pressing issues, reflecting the urgent need for comprehensive security reforms. Despite government efforts, the vast majority of crimes in the country go unresolved, perpetuating a cycle of fear and impunity. Against this backdrop of insecurity, the brutal assassination of Mayor Sanchez Figueroa serves as a stark reminder of the grave threats facing public officials who dare to confront criminal elements.

This was not the first time Sanchez Figueroa faced danger; she had previously been abducted in 2023 and released after three harrowing days.

The senseless violence that claimed her life has sparked condemnation from local authorities, who have launched a concerted effort, in collaboration with federal agencies, to apprehend the perpetrators and deliver justice for the fallen mayor and her dedicated bodyguard.

"A security operation coordinated with federal agencies has been deployed to find those responsible for the incident," the state's Ministry of Public Security said, CNN reported.

