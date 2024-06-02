Mexico's historic election: Everything you need to know

Mexico City [Mexico], June 2 : As Mexico prepares for its upcoming election on June 2, the nation stands on the brink of a transformative moment in its political history.

With thousands of positions up for grabs and an unprecedented number of candidates vying for office, the stage is set for a landmark event that could see Mexico's first female president take the reins of power, CNN reported.

The presidential race, in particular, has captured the attention of the nation, with several prominent candidates emerging as frontrunners in the race for the presidency.

Here's a rundown of the key contenders:

Claudia Sheinbaum

At 61 years old, Sheinbaum brings a wealth of experience to the table, having served as Mexico City's mayor and distinguished herself as a climate scientist. A staunch ally of incumbent President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Sheinbaum's candidacy represents a continuation of his policies, with a focus on social welfare, education, and environmental sustainability. If elected, she would not only be Mexico's first female president but also the first leader of Jewish heritage to hold the office, as reported by CNN.

Among her policies, Sheinbaum has promised:

* Continuing Lopez Obrador's pension programme for senior citizens

* Expanding scholarships for students

* Providing free fertilisers for small-scale farmers

* Implementing comprehensive security reforms, including the consolidation of the National Guard and judicial reforms

* Despite her close association with Lopez Obrador, Sheinbaum has emphasised her independence and leadership style, seeking to distinguish herself from her predecessor while embracing his core principles.

Xochitl Galvez

Backed by a coalition of opposition parties, including PRI, PAN, and PRD, Galvez has emerged as a formidable challenger to Sheinbaum's candidacy. With a background in business and politics, Galvez offers a fresh perspective on governance, advocating for a universal social protection system and a focus on strengthening local law enforcement agencies.

Her proposals include:

* Continuing Lopez Obrador's pension programme for senior citizens

* Implementing a comprehensive social welfare system for the middle and lower classes

* Prioritising renewable energy initiatives to reduce Mexico's reliance on fossil fuels

* Strengthening local and state police forces to address security challenges

* Galvez's mixed-race heritage and experience in indigenous affairs underscore her commitment to inclusivity and social justice, resonating with voters across the political spectrum.

Jorge Alvarez Maynez

A relative newcomer to the presidential race, Maynez has garnered attention for his bold policy proposals and progressive vision for Mexico's future. At 38 years old, Maynez represents a new generation of leadership, advocating for sweeping reforms to address pressing issues such as crime, economic inequality, and environmental sustainability.

The 38-year-old has pledged to:

* Decriminalising simple drug possession to address poverty and reduce incarceration rates

* Ending the militarisation of law enforcement and focusing on police training and community engagement

* Implementing a universal pension system and progressive tax reforms to address economic inequality

* Transitioning Mexico's energy sector towards renewable and clean energy sources

* Despite facing adversity, including a tragic accident at a campaign event, Maynez remains committed to his vision for a more equitable and sustainable Mexico.

Key issues: Security and Migration

Beyond the personalities and policies of the presidential candidates, Mexico's election is shaped by pressing issues such as security and migration. With soaring crime rates and ongoing challenges at its borders, Mexico faces complex and interconnected challenges that require thoughtful leadership and strategic solutions, as reported by CNN.

Security remains a top priority for voters, with concerns about political violence and organised crime casting a shadow over the electoral process. Despite progress in certain indicators, such as homicides and crimes committed with firearms, Mexico continues to grapple with systemic issues that threaten the safety and stability of its citizens.

Migration also looms large on the national agenda, with Mexico serving as a transit point for thousands of migrants and asylum seekers seeking refuge in the United States, CNN reported.

