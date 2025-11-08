Miami-Dade Deputy Devin Jaramillo Shot Dead During Traffic Crash; One Arrested

Miami-Dade deputy Devin Jaramillo was shot dead after he was responding to a road crash in Southwest Miami-Dade on Friday evening, November 8. He was brutally attacked while he was on duty at around 4 pm in the area of the 12200 block of Southwest 128th Street.

The 27-year-old deputy was fatally shot in the area of a warehouse near Southwest 128th Street and 122nd Avenue earlier that evening, said Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero Stutz during a media briefing. "He's not only a deputy, he's a son, he's a brother, and he is a friend," Cordero-Stutz said.

Shots were fired on the Jaramillo during a traffic altercation, good Samaritans called 911, said Cordero Stutz. After the call, deputies arrived to the area and immediately provided aid and worked with him as he was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital for treatment of his bullet injuries. However, he was succumbed to his injuries during the treatment at the hospital.

Ahead of the press conference, several law enforcement agencies lined the street of Southwest 117th Avenue and Bird Road as they waited for news of their colleague. Several fire rescue trucks were seen lifting ladders and an American flag, which appeared to show of a procession for a fallen officer.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement expressed condolences to Deputy Devin Jaramillo, saying the FDLE "family is heart broken to learn of the tragic loss of Deputy."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement expressed condolences to Deputy Devin Jaramillo, saying the FDLE "family is heart broken to learn of the tragic loss of Deputy."



This tragedy is a reminder of the danger law enforcement officer’s face each and every day while honorably wearing the badge. Thank you,… pic.twitter.com/fr1R2W1KHL — FDLE (@fdlepio) November 8, 2025

"This tragedy is a reminder of the danger law enforcement officer’s face each and every day while honorably wearing the badge. Thank you, Deputy Jaramillo for your selfless service and ultimate sacrifice. We are praying for Deputy Jaramillo’s family as well as our brothers and sisters at the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office," FDLE in a post on X.