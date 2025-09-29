Michigan Church Shooting: 4 Killed, 8 Injured As Gunman Opens Fire on Worshippers; Suspect Neutralised

At least four were killed in Grand Blanc, Michigan church shooting on Sunday morning, September 28, after the suspect opened fire on worshippers and set the structure on fire. The injured people were rushed to at Henry Ford Genesys Hospital.

The incident occurred when a 40-year-old man rammed a pickup vehicle into the chapel of Grand Blanc Township church during services and then opened fire on hundreds of people present at the church with an assault rifle. According to Police Chief William Renye, the gunman also set The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel on fire at around 10.25 am, before law enforcement security neutralised the suspect.

The gunman was identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford, an ex-U.S. Marine from nearby Burton. Two people died due to gunshot injuries and the other two died in a blaze set by a gunman. More victims could be identified as authorities continue to investigate.

"The entire church has not been cleared because it's a total loss due to the fire," Renye said. "I don't know how many people are unaccounted for at this time. "We do know that there are some dead (who) are unaccounted for."

Michigan State Police Specialist Lt Kim Vetter, in a press conference, told the media that investigators are at the site and are working to recover victims. "The suspect is believed to have used an accelerant of some sort, possibly as gasoline, and 'lit the church on fire," said James Deir, an agent with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

UPDATE: Regarding the critical incident in Grand Blanc, Michigan, the FBI is asking that members of the public share any information that would assist in this investigation. We encourage them to please report that to 1-800-CALL-FBI or https://t.co/1WDK57FdRt. pic.twitter.com/Fw3wOUZb3I — FBI Detroit (@FBIDetroit) September 29, 2025

"Regarding the critical incident in Grand Blanc, Michigan, the FBI is asking that members of the public share any information that would assist in this investigation. We encourage them to please report that to 1-800-CALL-FBI," FBI Detroit in a post on X.