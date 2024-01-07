Microsoft to roll out Teams app on Google's Android Auto next month

New Delhi, Jan 7 Microsoft has confirmed that its video-conferencing platform Teams will start rolling out on Android Auto next month -- almost a year after being announced at Google I/O 2023.

The app will allow Android phones to connect to the car's existing infotainment system.

"Teams on Android Auto lets you easily join meetings from the calendar view, quickly call your speed dial contacts and see your recent calls on your Android phones," the tech giant wrote in the Microsoft 365 roadmap that details future releases.

However, it's unclear whether or not the company will integrate with messages from the service or engage in some of the other Teams-specific features, like file and data collaboration.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has introduced a new Copilot key to the Windows PC keyboards, which when hit will launch the Copilot in Windows experience, making it easier to use Copilot in your daily life.

"The Copilot key joins the Windows key as a core part of the PC keyboard and when pressed, the new key will invoke the Copilot in Windows experience to make it seamless to engage Copilot in your day-to-day," Yusuf Mehdi, Executive Vice President and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, said in a blogpost.

Over the coming days leading up to and at CES, the tech giant mentioned that users will start to see the Copilot key on many of the new Windows 11 PCs from its ecosystem partners, with availability beginning in late February through Spring, including on upcoming Surface devices.

