Microsoft's Copilot AI now available to test for Windows 10 users

New Delhi, Nov 23 Microsoft now lets Windows 10 users try out the AI-powered Copilot feature, which was previously only available in Windows 11.

To use the feature, users with eligible devices will need to install a Release Preview build that includes access to the AI-powered Copilot.

Users will need to be enrolled in the Windows Insider tester programme to install the preview build and potentially try out Copilot on Windows 10 Home or Pro.

"It may take time for your device to be confirmed as eligible for Copilot on Windows so it may not show up right away even if you have the 'Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available' toggle on," the company said.

To run Copilot, the system requirement includes at least 4GB of RAM and a display adapter that supports a resolution of at least 720p.

Microsoft also mentioned that the preview of the chatbot is only available in select markets, i.e. North America and some areas of Asia and South America, for now, meaning users may be locked out on a geographical basis.

"The Copilot in Windows button will appear on the right side of the taskbar in Windows 10. When you select it, Copilot in Windows appears at the right on your screen. It will not overlap with desktop content or block open app windows," the company explained.

Meanwhile, in order to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the European Economic Area (EEA), Microsoft has made several changes to the operating system (OS), which now lets users choose between providers and uninstall most in-box apps.

The changes include the ability to uninstall the Microsoft Edge web browser as well as remove Bing Search from the Windows Search pane, reports Windows Central.

