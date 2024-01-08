Microsoft's new initiative aims to skill 100K Indian developers in latest AI tech

New Delhi, Jan 8 Microsoft on Monday launched a new initiative -- AI Odyssey, that aims to skill 100,000 developers in India in the latest AI technologies and tools.

The programme offers a comprehensive learning experience that helps developers acquire and demonstrate the relevant skills needed to execute critical projects using AI technologies that align with business goals and outcomes.

"AI is the future of innovation and India is leading the way with its tech talent. The Microsoft Applied Skills credential will help developers demonstrate their competence and creativity in the most in-demand AI skills and scenarios," Irina Ghose, Managing Director, Microsoft India, said in a statement.

Through programmes like AI Odyssey, Microsoft is offering opportunities for developers to build solutions for India’s growth and showcase their talent to solve real-world problems.

To participate in the programme, developers need to register on aka.ms/AIOdyssey and access the learning modules and resources. The month-long programme is open to all AI enthusiasts in India, regardless of experience level or background.

The program has two levels that participants need to complete by January 31.

The first level of the programme educates participants on how to use Azure AI services to create and deploy AI solutions for different scenarios. This will give them access to useful resources, code samples, and guides to master practical AI skills.

The second level of the programme challenges participants to prove their AI skills by completing an online assessment with interactive lab tasks that earn them Microsoft Applied Skills credentials, a new verifiable credential that validates their ability to solve real-world problems with AI.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor