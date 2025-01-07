Middle East conflict 'negatively' impacted IMEC progress, but work continues: UAE Envoy

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], January 7 : The ongoing Middle East conflict has negatively impacted the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), but the work has not stopped, asserted UAE ambassador Abdulnasser Alshaali on Tuesday.

The project, unveiled at the 2023 G20 Summit in New Delhi, aims to link India to Europe via a ship-to-rail corridor passing through the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel, and Greece. The Israel-Hamas conflict, ongoing for 15 months, has raised concerns over its progress and viability.

In an interview with ANI, Alshaali acknowledged challenges but emphasized the need for alternate supply chains to mitigate risks.

He said, "There have been developments in the Middle East, and they have negatively impacted work on IMEC, but not in the sense that the work has stopped. The work has been progressing over the past few months."

"What happened in the Middle East just made everyone think that we shouldn't rely solely on a single route for IMEC. Instead, we should plan alternate routes for better risk mitigation and ensure a better future for the region," he added.

IMEC, envisioned as a transformative connectivity project, involves India, the Gulf, and Europe, aiming to enhance trade, economic cooperation, and regional integration.

The corridor's design includes an east route linking India to the Gulf and a northern route connecting the Gulf to Europe via rail and maritime networks.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described in October IMEC as a cornerstone of global connectivity, intended to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and lower emissions while creating jobs and promoting economic growth.

Earlier in the day, Alshaali inaugurated four state-of-the-art padel courts at OP Jindal Global University (JGU) in Sonipat, Haryana. The courts, named after leading UAE airlines - Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and FlyDubai - are part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties through sports diplomacy.

Alshaali remarked, "We chose Jindal as the number one faculty. This project has been in the works for the past two years. I'm very happy we are finally here, inaugurating these courts and playing a game (which I lost)."

He linked the initiative to broader people-to-people connectivity, highlighting the symbolic association of airlines and sports in fostering mutual ties.

"People-to-people connection is also about better connectivity and access, including flights between the two countries. Associating airlines with sports highlights how both are vital in strengthening bilateral relationships, he noted.

He also shared plans for further collaboration, saying the embassy is working on a jiu-jitsu arena and a new sports complex at JGU, alongside hosting world cricket games in the UAE.

"Collaboration in kabaddi is another area we're exploring," he added.

Alshaali emphasized the importance of maintaining bilateral momentum in 2025.

"High-level visits will continue between the two countries. The key is keeping the momentum alive, ensuring progress on investments and cooperation in diverse sectors," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor