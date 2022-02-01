Migrant labourers helped improve per capita income of Bihar

Patna, Feb 1 The Bihar government on Tuesday claimed that the per capita income of the state has increased by Rs 1,221 compared to last financial year due to migrant labourers.

Referring to the Economic Survey of the central government, an official of the state Finance Ministry claimed that per person income of the state was Rs 45,071 in 2019-20 which has increased to Rs 46,292 in 2020-21.

Migrant labourers played a vital role in the economic growth of the state, the official further said.

"During the first pandemic, a large number of migrant labourers had returned home. After the first wave subsided, they again went to other states and earned well. They sent money to their family back home. Such a practice helped to increase per capita income in the state," he said.

"Due to the pandemic, the economic activities inside the state were slow resulting in reduced job opportunities. Hence, a large number of labourers migrated from Bihar between the first and second wave of pandemic," he said.

