Mihir Ahuja does beatboxing to Big B’s iconic dialogue ‘Rishte Mein To Hum..’

New Delhi, Dec 15 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is seen as the host of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ has hailed actor Mihir Ahuja’s talent of beatboxing, and called it "superb".

The star cast of teen musical drama ‘The Archies’ graced the stage of the quiz-based reality show. Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda came to the show along with their director Zoya Akhtar.

During the game, Amitabh asked Mihir: “Okay. I came to know. Mr Computer said it and not me. He is telling me you beatbox.”

Mihir happily replied to the 81-year-old actor: “Yes, I do.”

Amitabh said: “I won't let you go until you beatbox.”

Mihir, who is known for his work in ‘Super 30’ nodded to Big B’s request and said: “All right. Mike.... I'll start with your dialogue. I'm sorry to say it in front of you.”

The young actor then said Big B’s iconic dialogue: “Rishte mein to hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah”. The dialogue is from the 1988 action crime drama ‘Shahenshah’ starring Amitabh, Meenakshi Sheshadri, and Praan.

Big B said: “Woo-hoo” to Mihir’s beatboxing. The audience cheered and applauded.

Amitabh added: “Superb! Mihir! Well done.”

