Mika deletes 'he’s much better than Sukesh' tweet on Jacqueline's pic with Van Damme

Mumbai, Oct 1 Popular singer Mika Singh, who recently dropped a tweet on actress Jacqueline Fernandez's picture with Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme, has deleted the comment as he wrote that the action legend was better than alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Moments after posting the tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Mika deleted the comment as he was receiving mixed reactions on the social media platform.

It was on Friday, when Jacqueline posted a photo of herself posing with Jean-Claude Van Damme on X and Instagram.

The actress had captioned it: "Having fun in Italy. Take a guess #vacation #fashion #fun.”

The tweet on Jacqueline and Van Damme has been deleted but now has surfaced on Reddit.

The tweet from Mika reads: "You are looking so beautiful... he is much better than Sukesh."

“Mika got no chill!,” captioned a reddit user.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar was reportedly dating Jacqueline and is now in Tihar Jail in connection with over Rs 200 crore extortion case.

