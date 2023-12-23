Miley Cyrus shares festive pictures with mom, BFF Lesley

Los Angeles, Dec 23 Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus got into the Christmas spirit a few days early with a festive set of Instagram photos featuring her posing in front of a tree with mom Tish Cyrus-Purcell and longtime pal Lesley (Patterson) Edmonds.

The ‘Flowers’ singer, 31, shared the pictures on Friday (Pacific Standard Time) with a cheeky caption that referenced the famous lyrics of her 2009 hit ‘Party in the U.S.A.’, reports People magazine.

She wrote: “It’s definitely a Nashville party.” In one photo, Cyrus held up a fist as she posed in front of a decorated tree wearing a reindeer headband and a long-sleeved top featuring a sleigh and reindeer. In a second shot, she goofed off with mom Tish."

In the third shot, the star shared a hug with Edmonds, who famously got a shoutout in Cyrus’s 2007 hit ‘See You Again’ with the lyrics: “My best friend Lesley said, ‘Oh she’s just being Miley’.”

As per People, the singer and Edmonds have maintained a tight bond over the years, and in 2017, Edmonds attended Cyrus’s album release party for ‘Younger Now’.

“My best friend Lesley said "Oh she's just being Miley" !!! sooooo glad my bestie since I was a littttttle BB made it to my release party (sic)”, Miley Cyrus captioned a series of photos of the pair to X (formerly Twitter) in September 2017.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor