Milind Soman participates in India-Tanzania 120 km Friendship Run

Dar es Salaam [Tanzania], December 31 : Indian fitness icon and advocate of the Fit India Campaign, Milind Soman participated in the India-Tanzania Friendship Run organised by the Indian High Commission in Tanzania and the Tanzania Ministry of Culture, sports and Arts on Saturday.

In the 120-kilometer-long marathon, Indian fitness icon and advocate of the Fit India Campaign, Milind Soman, participated alongside over four thousand members of Tanzanian and Indian communities. Shorter distance runs of 5 and 10 km were also incorporated into the event, said the official press release.

The marathon was flagged off by the Tanzanian Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Dr Pindi Chana and the run was organised between Dar es Salaam and the historic city of Bagamoyo in Tanzania.

The Tanzanian Minister appreciated the initiative for bringing the two countries together. Commissioner of India, Binaya S Pradhan added that the High Commission took the initiative to organise this event to foster people-to-people relations and also internationalise the spirit of the Fit India Movement.

India and Tanzania boast a longstanding history of people-to-people and trade relations. This year, the India-Tanzania relationship was elevated to the status of a strategic partnership. The first offshore campus of IIT Madras was also inaugurated in November in Zanzibar, demonstrating India's relationship with Tanzania and firm commitment to the Global South, said the release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor