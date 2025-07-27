Military intelligence, ISI implicated in abduction of Baloch teen and university student in Turbat and Noshki

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 27 : The ongoing wave of enforced disappearances in Balochistan and beyond has escalated alarmingly in recent days, with new abduction cases reported from Karachi, Noshki, and Kech, The Balochistan Post (TBP) reported.

According to TBP, one of the most disturbing incidents occurred in Karachi, where Muslim Dad Baloch, a fourth-semester philosophy student at the University of Karachi, was allegedly abducted on Monday evening near the university's Maskan Gate. Muslim Dad, originally from Mashkay in Awaran district, Balochistan, was a well-known student among the Baloch community.

Eyewitnesses claim he was taken by unidentified men in a vehicle while returning to the hostel with friends. His disappearance has triggered panic among Baloch students and deep anguish within his family, TBP reported.

In a separate case from Noshki, Hafeezullah, son of Peer Mohammad and resident of Qaziabad, was reportedly detained by Pakistani security forces at his home earlier today. His current whereabouts are unknown, and his family has demanded his immediate release, citing serious concerns for his safety, according to The Balochistan Post.

TBP also reported two additional enforced disappearances in Kech district. On July 23, 16-year-old Qambar Baloch, son of Noor Jan and a small shopkeeper from Balicha, was allegedly abducted in Jusak, Turbat, by personnel believed to be from Military Intelligence and the ISI. Witnesses reported that the incident occurred around 4:00 p.m.

Another youth, Imran Khan, 26, son of Taj Mohammad and a student at the Institute of Balochi Language and Culture, University of Turbat, was reportedly abducted on June 27. Eyewitnesses claimed that members of the Frontier Corps and Military Intelligence took him in broad daylight from Turbat city. Imran is a resident of Sari Kallag, Gwarkop, TBP reported.

These cases follow a well-documented pattern of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, where students, activists, and civilians are routinely taken without warrants or charges. Rights groups like the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) continue to call for investigations, but impunity remains the norm, The Balochistan Post noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor