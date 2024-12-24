Millions allocated for 165 environmental projects throughout Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 24 (ANI/TPS): The management of the Fund for the Preservation of Open Spaces, headed by the Director of the Israel Land Authority, Yankee Quint, confirmed Monday at its meeting that the Fund will allocate approximately 400 million Shekels (USD 109 million) to approximately 165 environmental projects and the accessibility of nature sites to the public, of which approximately 150 million Shekels ($41) is designated for the rehabilitation of areas damaged in the war.

A total of 432 applications were submitted to the fund, totaling approximately 1.2 billion Shekels (USD 326 million). Approximately 70 per cent - 294 applications - were submitted by local authorities, of which 60 were submitted by minority authorities and 12 applications were submitted by city associations.

The Israel Land Authority's Open Spaces Preservation Fund has been working for about a decade to promote the preservation, environmental development and cultivation of open spaces outside built-up urban areas, including open spaces important for preserving biodiversity and ecosystems in Israel, parks and recreation and leisure areas, as well as assisting entities working to fulfill the fund's goals.

The fund works with government ministries, statutory authorities, municipal bodies, government companies and other bodies to support projects in open spaces and their preservation. (ANI/TPS)

