Millions allocated in smart transportation for Southern Israel in 2026

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 2 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Transportation will invest millions of shekels in 2026 in smart transportation test centers in Ashdod and Be'er Sheva.

Among the projects is the development and upgrading of the smart transportation and cyber trial centers, operating in Ashdod and Be'er Sheva. The centers are operated by the Ayalon Highways Company in collaboration with national entities, and provide advanced infrastructure for testing, testing and implementing innovative technologies, while combining technological development, safety and smart regulation.

"The budget approved by the government will enable a transition from development and experimentation to gradual implementation in the field, while maintaining safety, advanced regulation and public value," said the Ministry. (ANI/TPS)

