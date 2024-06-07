Minister of Culture attends graduation ceremony of Emirates National Schools

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 7 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, attended the graduation ceremony of the 17th batch of 233 students from the Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah campuses of the Emirates National Schools.

The event was organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, at Al Jawaher Centre, Sharjah.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Board of Directors of Emirates National Schools, the graduates' parents, several officials, directors of government and local departments, members of the administrative and teaching staff of Emirates National Schools, media personnel, and guests.

Ahmed Mohammed Al Hamiri, Secretary-General of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Emirates National Schools, said that President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attaches great importance to empowering future leaders by equipping them with knowledge and education, and by opening horizons of modernity through an advanced educational system that meets the requirements of the era.

This includes artificial intelligence and digital technology while instilling Emirati identity, loyalty, and authenticity in the students to develop a well-rounded and distinguished personality.

He emphasised that the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan has strengthened the position of Emirates National Schools in the educational system locally and regionally and has solidified its mission as a scientific and knowledge beacon that actively contributes to preparing future generations to participate in the UAE's comprehensive cultural journey in all fields.

He extended congratulations to the graduates and their parents, wishing them further success in their educational journey and future stages of life. He urged them to double their efforts to continue achieving success and to maintain a constant commitment to excellence and superiority.

In his speech, Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, stated that since its founding by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE has prioritised education. The leadership has ensured education remains a cornerstone of development. National frameworks and strategies have been implemented, involving leading governmental and private institutions in the ongoing development and future of education. (ANI/WAM)

