Ministries of Defence, External Affairs to brief on Operation Sindoor at 10:30 am

New Delhi [India], May 10 : The Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence will hold a briefing on Saturday on Operation Sindoor. As per details, the briefing will commence at 10:30 AM.

This comes as tensions between the two countries continues to escalate. Pakistan carried out cross-border shelling on Saturday, causing significant damage to civilian areas in Jammu's Rajouri district and heightening fears among residents.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief on the demise of J&K Administration Services officer Raj Kumar Thappa. The J-K CM offered his condolences to Thappa who lost his life aftern his home was targeted due to shelling from Pakistan in Rajouri.

"Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services. Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district & attended the online meeting I chaired. Today the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they targeted Rajouri town killing our Additional District Development Commissioner Sh Raj Kumar Thappa. I've no words to express my shock & sadness at this terrible loss of life. May his soul rest in peace",

Meanwhile, India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India on Saturday, the sources told ANI. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC). At least four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of Saturday, top government sources said, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

According to the Ministry of defence, "Drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and LoC with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala. Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance, and security forces have sanitised the area. The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch & prompt action is being taken wherever necessary. Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential."

