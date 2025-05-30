Ministry of Climate Change & Environment commences operation of National Agriculture Centre

Al Ain [UAE], May 30 (ANI/WAM): Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has announced the commencement of operation of National Agriculture Centre, one of the key initiatives of the 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme.

The Centre reflects the UAE leadership's vision to provide comprehensive support to Emirati farmers, boost the country's agricultural production, enhance the quality of produce, and improve the competitiveness of UAE-grown food in local and national markets.

The announcement was made on the second day of the inaugural Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition, held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court. The event is taking place at the ADNEC Centre Al Ain and is held until 31 May 2025, with broad participation from government and private sector organisations, universities, schools, startups, Emirati farmers, and local farms.

Al Nuaimi explained that the National Agriculture Centre aims to achieve ambitious goals, including a 20% increase in productive farms, a 25% growth in organic farms, expanding the share of climate-smart agriculture to 30%, and reducing agricultural waste by 50%.

He added that the National Agriculture Centre will oversee the implementation of programmes to support innovative projects in agriculture, develop and execute initiatives to promote innovation, technology, and modern farming practices. The Centre will also empower farmers with specialised training programmes and support their training. In addition to these, it will provide agricultural advisory and consultancy services to assist them in developing their projects and marketing their products.

Al Nuaimi also revealed that Sultan Salem Al Shamsi has been appointed as the Director of the National Agriculture Centre, which will operate under the auspices of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. He emphasised that Al Shamsi's extensive 26-year career includes experience in a wide range of sectors, from agricultural value chains and integrated operations management to project management, institutional transformation, agricultural technology, government relations, and agricultural finance.Al Nuaimi highlighted Al Shamsi's leadership within prominent national institutions and his significant impact on the UAE's agricultural sector, particularly in the areas of dates, smart agriculture, and sustainable farming practices.

Al Nuaimi expressed his confidence in the National Agriculture Centre team's ability to build a resilient and sustainable food future, in line with the UAE's vision for leadership in modern agriculture.

During his opening speech, titled 'The Integrated Agricultural Ecosystem in the UAE - The Vision of the Founding Father,' Al Nuaimi emphasised the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in establishing a strong and sustainable agricultural sector in the country. He explained that when the UAE was formed, agriculture was largely limited to traditional crops and varieties that had been cultivated for generations. Agricultural practices were not as widespread as they are today. However, our Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, possessed a unique and forward-thinking vision.

Al Nuaimi affirmed that Sheikh Zayed understood the importance of agriculture as a promising sector capable of laying a solid foundation for the nation. Sheikh Zayed prioritised the sector, providing financial support amounting to millions of Dirhams, which was invested in building an integrated infrastructure to support agriculture.

This investment enabled human resources, created an empowered community of farmers across all Emirates, and expanded research and academic capabilities in the field.

He noted that Sheikh Zayed supported farmers with land, seeds, fertilisers, and essential tools. Demonstrating remarkable foresight, he also acquired significant quantities of agricultural produce, even beyond the country's immediate needs.

"Sheikh Zayed's legacy lies in laying the foundation for a strong and promising agricultural sector, one that future generations can build upon. The UAE's rapid agricultural expansion today, and the ease with which major companies establish both traditional and modern farms, is a direct result of the reliable infrastructure he initiated. The country's farming ecosystem thrives thanks to a skilled workforce, who inherited their agricultural expertise, and well-established research centres dedicated to agricultural experimentation," he added.

Al Nuaimi highlighted the UAE's unique opportunity to drive its agricultural sector by fostering coordination among government and private sector organisations, research centres, and innovators. These collective efforts support the transition to modern, environmentally friendly, and climate-smart farming systems.

He added: "This vision cannot be realised without empowering our farmers and driving agricultural innovation across the country. Our youth are at the forefront of this transformation, driving progress through scientific research and its practical application. As the cornerstone of the agricultural journey initiated by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, we are confident in their ability to lead a transformative shift in this critical sector, both now and in the years to come."

A Panel Discussion: The National Agriculture Centre's Vision for the Future of Agriculture

Day 2 of the conference hosted an insightful panel discussion under the theme 'The Vision and Strategy of the National Agriculture Centre in Supporting the Agricultural Sector'. The session was chaired by Sultan Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the National Agriculture Centre. The panellists included HE Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of MOCCAE; Rashid Mohammed Al Shariqi - Member of the Board of Directors of the National Agriculture Centre; Dhafer Al Qasimi - Chief Executive Officer - Silal; H.E Mohammed Khalifa Al Kaabi - Secretary-General of the Emirates Council for Rural Development.

The panel highlighted the key strategies and roles that the Centre will undertake to drive development in the UAE's agricultural sector. The speakers focused on the Centre's future vision and some of its most ambitious initiatives supporting Emirati farmers to enhance sustainable national food security in the country.

The discussions also addressed the Centre's plans to promote innovation in the agricultural sector and empower farmers by providing them with the necessary information and resources. Additionally, the panel explored ways to strengthen effective partnerships between the public and private sectors. It addressed the current challenges facing the agricultural sector, while also highlighting strategies to overcome them. The speakers also shed light on the policies to drive scientific research, advanced technologies, and sustainable farming practices.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has invited all interested individuals, media representatives, and partners to register and participate in this pioneering national event via the following link: www.emiratesagriculture.ae.

The full agenda, including sessions, events, and workshops, is available at: http://www.moccae.gov.ae/assets/d88f9d18/emiratesace2025-program.aspx

The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025 is organised within the framework of the 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme, launched to realise the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for expanding green spaces across the UAE.

Launched last year, this programme supports the UAE's agricultural development goals and sustainable national food security strategy. It encourages the local community to engage in home-based food production, expand green areas, support environmental conservation efforts, and strengthen the positive perception of high-nutritional-value local products. The programme also enhances environmental sustainability by reducing the carbon footprint through the promotion of fresh, local products. (ANI/WAM)

