Ministry of Education signs MoU with Council of Higher Education in Turkey

Dubai [UAE], September 1 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Education of the UAE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Council of Higher Education in the Republic of Turkey.

The MoU, signed today, aims to establish cooperation ties in higher education institutions in both countries by concluding direct agreements, holding conferences, seminars, courses, scientific and educational exhibitions, and giving lectures on topics of common interest.

The signing ceremony, held in Turkey, was attended by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, and Prof. Dr. Erol Özvar, President of the Council of Higher Education. In attendance were Saif Rashed Al Mazroui, Advisor to the Minister of Education, along with senior educational sector officials in both countries.

Dr. Al Falasi referenced the significance of bolstering the UAE-Turkey relations, which are based on constructive cooperation and robust strategic partnerships, to serve the interests of both nations’ peoples.

He reiterated that the partnership in the educational field, which includes multiple programmes and initiatives that will advance the educational process and unlock the potential of students in both countries, aligns with the joint cooperation agreements concluded by the UAE and Turkey in the investment, economic and space sectors.

He also reaffirmed the ministry’s keenness to strengthen these biliteral ties in line with both countries’ development visions and strategic directions to build knowledge-based economy.

Dr. Al Falasi said, “At the Ministry of Education, we continue to work with our international partners in governments and educational institutions to explore further horizons of cooperation and exchange knowledge and experiences. Our goal is to improve educational outcomes and empower our students, both academically and professionally, to maintain and enhance the UAE’s competitiveness across all sectors."

The Ministry of Education continues to establish an integrated higher education system that attracts students from all over the world and provides them with top-notch academic programmes, particularly in light of the steady progress of national universities’ rankings in international academic indicators.

The ministry aims to cooperate with the Turkish side to increase the number of Turkish students in UAE-based universities; this partnership is another testament to the ministry’s ongoing efforts to help cement the country's competitiveness and leading position in the educational field regionally and globally.

According to the MoU, both sides aim to collaborate and share knowledge in scientific and educational areas, particularly in scientific research, higher education regulations and quality assurance frameworks. They also support creating and enhancing joint degree programmes across bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels, while also agreeing on additional areas of cooperation.

The MoU signing came on the sidelines of a visit by a delegation of senior officials at the Ministry of Education to Turkey .

The delegation, led by Dr. Al Falasi, began the visit today with the aim of reviewing the latest developments in the education sector and the plans of the Council of Higher Education in the Republic of Turkey to further boost the higher education system. (ANI/WAM)

