Ministry of External Affairs organises sixth East Asia Summit on Maritime Security in Mumbai

New Delhi [India], July 5 : The Ministry of External Affairs, in partnership with Australian and Indonesian governments, organized the sixth East Asia Summit (EAS) conference on Maritime Security Cooperation on July 4-5, in Mumbai.

The EAS Conference on Maritime Security Cooperation is a signature event organized by India in cooperation with partners as a commitment to strengthen the ASEAN-led EAS mechanism as well as to support the implementation of the EAS Plan of Action 2024-2028.

"The Sixth East Asia Summit (EAS) Conference on Maritime Security Cooperation was held in Mumbai on July 4-5," the MEA said in a statement.

The ASEAN-India Centre (AIC) at Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) and the National Maritime Foundation (NMF) collaborated as knowledge partners for the conference.

Ministry of External Affairs, Secretary (East), Jaideep Mazumdar delivered the keynote address underlining the importance of dialogue and cooperation for promoting peace, stability, and economic prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, especially through maritime security cooperation.

Moreover, over sixty participants, including government officials and experts from think tanks and academia from EAS Participating Countries, attended the conference.

The participants deliberated on a wide range of issues related to efforts towards securing the maritime environment in line with the open, inclusive, transparent, and outward-looking character of the EAS under six thematic sessions, the MEA stated.

The six sessions included the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), Regional Maritime Domain Awareness, Combating illicit maritime activity, anti-piracy and IUU fishing, Maritime Connectivity, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and Search and Rescue (SAR).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor